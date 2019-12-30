Czechs will have to pay more for spirits and tobacco in 2020

Czechs will have to pay more for spirits and tobacco products in 2020.

Under a tax amendment approved by Parliament in December the excise tax on tobacco and cigarettes will go up by 10 percent in 2020, while that on spirits by 13 percent.

Certain forms of gambling will also see a tax increase from 23 to 25 percent.

While the ministry expects the price of a packet of cigarettes to rise by around five crowns next year, tobacco companies say consumers are likely to pay an extra 12 or 13 crowns.