Czechs vote in second round of Senate elections

Czechs in 25 constituencies go to the polls to cast their ballot in a second round of senatorial elections on Friday and Saturday.

The vote in two constituencies where candidates won over 50 percent of the voter support has already been decided.

The elections to a third of seats in the Senate will decide which fractions will have a majority in the upper chamber.

It is already clear that it will not be the ruling ANO party and Social Democrats, which will consequently have more trouble pushing their proposed legislation through the Senate.

Voting ends at 2pm on Saturday.