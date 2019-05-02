Czechs used up more water than last year

Year-on-year water consumption among Czechs has risen to 133.5 litres a day per person, the Czech Statistics Agency reports. Household consumption has gone up to 89.2 litres per person. The highest water consumption is registered among households in Prague, where it lies at 107 litres per person.

Data shows that water use has been increasing among Czech households for years. Meanwhile, farmers are expecting low yields as extreme drought is reported to have spread across 30 percent of the country.

However, statistics show that the current levels of water consumption are still well below the common rates registered in the 1980s, when 170 litres were used up on a daily basis per person.