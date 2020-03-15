Czechs turn to excercise and country trips folowing government measures to tackle coronavirus

As the government enacts ever tougher measures in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and businesses alow home office arangements, many Czech families are choosing to travel to their cottages in the country, or focus on individual sporting activities such as cycling, the Czech News Agency writes.

Many are also taking advantage of the "take away" form of service offered by many gastronomical businesses after a shutdown on pubs and restaurants was put in place.

Meanwhile, the Archbishopric of Prague has published a manual for home worship on its website, as Church services are canceled.