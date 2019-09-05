Czechs’ trust in EU institutions slowly growing

Czechs' trust in the EU and the European Parliament has seen a slow but steady growth since 2016 when it was at its lowest since the country’s admission to the EU in 2004, the STEM polling agency reported on Thursday.

According to the results of a June poll, trust in the EU in June was at 41 percent, up by 2 percent compared to the same month last year, and that in the European Parliament was up by 4 percent, reaching 34 percent.

Trust in EU institutions was at its highest at the start of the Czech EU presidency in 2009, when the EU was trusted by 60 percent and the EP by 51 percent of Czechs.

However it slid to a record low in 2016 declining to 29 and 24 percent, respectively, a phenomenon that was attributed, at least in part, to the migrant crisis.

STEM analysts say Czechs have been gradually feeling a stronger identity with Europe in the past few years. According to the latest poll some 71 percent of Czechs feel they are “Europeans”.