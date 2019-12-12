Czechs to spend more on Christmas this year

Czechs are spending increasing amounts of money on Christmas, according to a survey carried out by the agency Nielsen Admosphere, presented on Thursday.

The average amount Czechs will spend on Christmas shopping is CZK 12,297, which is CZK 1,310 more than last year.

While in 2016, the average amount Czechs spent on Christmas gifts amounted to CZK 4,500, last year it exceeded CZK 6,000 and this year it reached CZK 7,046.