Czechs to sign CZK 14.6 bn deal to buy Bell military helicopters on Thursday

Minister of Defence Lubomír Metnar (for ANO) is due to finalise the Czech Army purchase of twelve US helicopters on Thursday following talks with his American counterpart, Mark Esper.

The ministry has agreed to buy eight utility UH-1Y Venom helicopters and four AH-1Z attack Viper helicopters from Bell for 14.6 billion crowns. They are due for delivery in 2023.

Bell was chosen over a cheaper option due to its offer of greater cooperation with Czech firms, especially state-owned LOM Praha, which maintains Soviet-era Mi-24 helicopters.

Metnar said last month the contract includes equipment, ammunition, spare parts and training of the personnel and best meets Czech needs.