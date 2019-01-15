Czechs to reopen embassy in Singapore

The Czech Republic will reopen its embassy in Singapore, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who is currently on a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, said at a special Singapore-Czech Business Forum on Tuesday. The decision came after Mr. Babiš discussed the matter with Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček on Monday. Currently, the Czech Republic has a consulate in Singapore. Apart from trade relations, boosting cooperation in science is also an important component of the Czech PM’s trip. On Tuesday afternoon he visited Singapore’s autonomous vehicle testing centre CETRAN, where he tried out one of its unmanned vehicles. Meanwhile, the Czech University of Chemistry and Technology has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the local Nanyang Technological University. The Czech prime minister is set to continue his tour with a visit to Thailand today, after which he will travel to India.