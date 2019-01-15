Czechs to reopen embassy in Singapore

The Czech Republic will reopen its embassy in Singapore, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who is currently on a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, said at a special Singapore-Czech Business Forum on Tuesday. The decision came after Mr. Babiš discussed the matter with Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček on Monday. Currently, the Czech Republic has a consulate in Singapore. Apart from trade relations, boosting cooperation in science is also an important component of the Czech PM’s trip. On Tuesday afternoon he visited Singapore’s autonomous vehicle testing centre CETRAN, where he tried out one of its unmanned vehicles. Meanwhile, the Czech University of Chemistry and Technology has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the local Nanyang Technological University. The Czech prime minister is set to continue his tour with a visit to Thailand today, after which he will travel to India.
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Study: Climate change replaces terror attacks as Czechs’ biggest fear
Czech property prise rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
Peter Sis: Political events are giving my stories about parents and children fresh meaning
Prague hopes to turn ex-hospital where Jan Palach died into ‘Museum of Totalitarianism’