Czechs to pay more for food, housing and electricity in 2019

Czechs will have to pay more for food, housing and electricity in the coming year. According to economic experts the price of electricity is expected to go up by eight to ten percent, the price of gas by five to seven percent.

Food prices are expected to rise by four to five percent on average by mid-2019 and rents are expected to go up by five to ten percent.

The rise in rents is driven by the lack of new construction. Presently around 22 percent of Czechs live in rented accommodation.