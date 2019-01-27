Czechs to mark three significant anniversaries this year

The Czech government is planning to spend close to 55 million crowns on celebrations marking three significant anniversaries for the country coming up in 2019.

Czechs will mark 30 years since the Velvet Revolution that toppled four decades of communist rule, 20 years since the country’s admission to NATO and 15 years since the country joined the EU.

The government is to debate a list of proposals for the celebrations of these milestone events on Monday.