Czechs to join in annual ‘Earth Hour’ campaign on Saturday night

Czechs will join millions of people around the globe in turning off their lights for 60 minutes on Saturday night for the Earth Hour campaign against climate change.

In the Czech Republic, the hour begins at 8:30pm. Some of the capital’s best-known landmarks, including Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, Old Town Square and the Žižkov TV tower, will go dark.

The lights will be turned off at these sights in the order of their creation, starting from the 12th century to the 21st century, each of which is represented by a particular site.It aims to show that humankind would not have gotten this far without a hospitable environment.

Prague and other cities around the country first marked Earth Hour in 2012. Over 150 towns and cities are expected to join the campaign this year.