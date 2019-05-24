Czechs to host Ice Hockey World Championship in 2024

The Czech Republic will host the Ice Hockey World Championship in 2024, the sport’s international confederation confirmed on Friday. Matches will likely be held in Prague and Ostrava.

Meanwhile, the Czech national team has made it to the quarterfinals of the current championship, being held in the Slovak capital Bratislava, following a 5:1 victory over Germany on Thursday.

They next face Canada on Saturday. The winner of that match will play either Russia or Finland.