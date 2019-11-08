Broadcast Archive

Czechs to honour war veterans by series of events

Ruth Fraňková
08-11-2019
A number of events are being held around the Czech Republic starting this Friday marking International Veterans Day, which falls on Monday, November 11. An ecumenical service will be held at the Church of St. John of Nepomuk in Prague’s Hradčany district on Friday to honour the victims of armed conflicts. There will also be a concert by the Czech Army Central Band at Prague’s Rudolfinum concert hall.

On Sunday, the non-profit organisation Post Bellum will hold a remembrance day at the city’s Kasárna Karlín. The main event marking Veterans Day, a ceremony at the National Memorial on Vítkov Hill, will take place on Monday.

