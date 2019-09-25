Czechs take two silver medals at Canoe Slalom World Championship

The Czech Republic has taken two silver medals at the Canoe Slalom World Championship at la Seu in Spain.

Czech canoers Kateřina Kudějová, Amálka Hilgertová and Veronika Vojtová, finished second behind Britain in the K1 event on Wednesday.

The Czech men’s K1 team, comprising Vavřinec Hradilek, Jiří Prskavec and Vít Přindiš, also took the silver, finishing nearly a second behind the winning team of Spain.