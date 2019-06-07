Czechs take on Bulgaria in EUROPEA 2020 qualifier

Ruth Fraňková
07-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech national football team takes on Bulgaria on Friday, in their second qualifying match for the EURO 2020. The Czechs suffered a humiliating defeat in their first match in March, losing 5:0 to England. Among the newcomers to appear in Prague’s Generali Arena on Friday will be Michal Sadílek, a 20-year-old midfielder playing for PSV Eindhoven, and the forward Libor Kozák of Slovan Liberec.

The Czech team will next face Montenegro on June 10.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 