Czechs take on Bulgaria in EUROPEA 2020 qualifier

The Czech national football team takes on Bulgaria on Friday, in their second qualifying match for the EURO 2020. The Czechs suffered a humiliating defeat in their first match in March, losing 5:0 to England. Among the newcomers to appear in Prague’s Generali Arena on Friday will be Michal Sadílek, a 20-year-old midfielder playing for PSV Eindhoven, and the forward Libor Kozák of Slovan Liberec.
The Czech team will next face Montenegro on June 10.
