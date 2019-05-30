Czechs spent over CZK 152 billion on betting last year

Czechs spent a record sum on betting last year, placing bets worth 249.5 billion crowns. That’s a rise of just over 11 percent on the previous year. Winnings paid out from bets came to over 218 billion crowns, an increase of 18.4 percent.

According to the Czech Ministry of Finance, the number of casinos and gaming-machine bars has dropped to roughly 1,800 following the introduction of the new legislation and statutes.