Czechs spent over CZK 152 billion on betting last year

Czechs spent a record sum on betting last year, placing bets worth 249.5 billion crowns. That’s a rise of just over 11 percent on the previous year. Winnings paid out from bets came to over 218 billion crowns, an increase of 18.4 percent.
According to the Czech Ministry of Finance, the number of casinos and gaming-machine bars has dropped to roughly 1,800 following the introduction of the new legislation and statutes.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments
Lipník nad Bečvou – Where Game of Thrones got its ships