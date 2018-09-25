Czechs spent on average 21,700 crowns on summer holidays

Czechs spent on average 21,700 crowns on their summer holidays this year, suggests a survey carried out by the polling agency Nielsen Admosphere for ProfiCredit, a company providing financial and credit services. It is an increase of about 1,000 crowns compared to 2017.

According to the survey, the number of Czechs who can afford to go on summer holidays has also increased, thanks to increasing wages and record-low unemployment. In 2016, some 65 percent of Czechs went on holidays during the summer months, while this year, the figure increased to 70 percent.