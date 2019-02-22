Czechs spending more on alcohol and cigarettes than on health products

Czechs spend a bigger share of their family budget on alcohol and cigarettes than they invest in their health, according to Eurostat data cited by the daily Hospodářské noviny.

One in nine adults has a drink problem and one in four smokes. This is the wort result in a comparative study of EU member states.

On average a Czech family spends 3.3 percent of its annual budget on alcoholic beverages and 4.3 percent on cigarettes, while 0.5 percent of the budget is spent on education and 2.4 percent on medicines and other health products.