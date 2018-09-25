Czechs spend on average 28 euros on books per year

Czechs spend on average 719 crowns (around 28 euros) a year for books and audio-books, suggests a survey carried out by Kanzelsberger bookstore released on Tuesday.

The average price of books sold in the Czech Republic last year increased to 261 crowns, according to the data of the country’s booksellers’ and publishers’ association.

Some 15,500 titles were published in the Czech Republic in 2017 and overall, Czechs spent 7.8 billion crowns on books, which is around four percent more than in the previous year.