Czechs set off by train for World Ice Hockey Championships in Slovakia

The Czech Republic’s ice hockey team travelled by train from Prague to Bratislava on Tuesday, three days before this year’s World Championships begin in Slovakia. Around 100 fans turned out to wish good luck to 15 members of the squad before they set off from the city’s Main Station on the four-hour journey. Other players were due to get on board in Brno and Břeclav.
The Czechs’ first game at the World Championships is on Friday night against Sweden, who lifted the trophy the last two years.
