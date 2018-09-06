Czechs set for first Nations League encounter

Ian Willoughby
06-09-2018
The Czech Republic’s footballers will on Thursday night take part in their first game in the Nations League, a new competition intended in large part to replace friendly matches. The Czechs’ opponents in Uherské Hradiště will be Ukraine. The other member of their Nations League group is Slovakia and all teams face one another twice.

Success in the Nations League can help teams reach the European Championships. The Czechs face Russia away in a friendly on Monday.

