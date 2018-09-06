Czechs set for first Nations League encounter

The Czech Republic’s footballers will on Thursday night take part in their first game in the Nations League, a new competition intended in large part to replace friendly matches. The Czechs’ opponents in Uherské Hradiště will be Ukraine. The other member of their Nations League group is Slovakia and all teams face one another twice.
Success in the Nations League can help teams reach the European Championships. The Czechs face Russia away in a friendly on Monday.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services