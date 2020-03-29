Czechs send Italy and Spain 20,000 protective suits, plus 3D-printed masks

The Czech Republic on Sunday dispatched 20,000 disposable protective suits to Spain and Italy, the European countries hit hardest by the novel coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) told reporters that the protective suits come from police deposits in Opočínek near Pardubice. Each country will receive 10,000 of them.

Petříček spoke on Sunday as he helped place labels with the word “unity” and Czech and Spanish or Italian flags on boxes full of the suits, being packed into vans.

The Czech Republic also sent samples of 3D-printed high-grade masks designed by the Czech Technical University and masks by the Czech company Nanologix.