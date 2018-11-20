Czechs secure place in second level of Nations League

The Czech Republic have avoided relegation from the second level of European football’s Nations League after a 1:0 win over Slovakia in Prague on Monday night. The only goal of the game came from Roma striker Patrik Schick.

The hosts had needed just one point to avoid going down to League C in the new competition and Slovakia were in the end relegated from a group that had already been won by Ukraine.

The result was the third victory in four games in charge for the Czech Republic’s recently appointed manager, Jaroslav Šilhavý.