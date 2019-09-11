Czechs second in Euro qualifying group after win over Montenegro

The Czech Republic beat Montenegro 3:0 in a Euro 2020 qualifying game in Podgorica on Tuesday evening. The Czechs’ goals all came in the second half, through Tomáš Souček, Lukáš Masopust and Vladimír Darida, who converted a penalty in time added on. The reverse tie in Olomouc in June ended in the same result.

Tuesday’s result leaves the Czech Republic second in their group behind leaders England with five of their eight qualifiers played. The Czechs’ next Group A game is against England in Prague next month.