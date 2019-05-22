Czechs say tonnes more salmonella-infected Polish chicken imported since April

Czech authorities have discovered tonnes more salmonella-contaminated chicken meat was imported from Poland over the past two months.

The Polish chicken meat was first shipped to about a dozen distributors in Germany, the State Veterinary Office said on Wednesday. Most likely, all of it has already been consumed, it said.

Earlier this year bad Polish beef ended up in 11 countries, including the Czech Republic. In response, authorities here implemented blanket checks on imported Polish beef.

The mandatory controls ended in late March, after Warsaw guaranteed no cattle meat unfit for human consumption would reach the market.