Czechs remember ‘founding father’ T.G. Masaryk on 169th anniversary of his birthday

Tom McEnchroe
07-03-2019
The first Czechoslovak President Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk was born exactly 169 years ago and Czech politicians as well as the wider public are remembering the figure through a series of ceremonies. Representatives of the government and Parliament will lay a wreath by his grave in Lány and a special relay run will take place from the statue of Masaryk in front of Prague Castle, which finishes in Lány.

The public can take part in a number of events being organised across Prague and other cities and towns across the country.

 
 
 
 
