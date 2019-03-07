Czechs remember ‘founding father’ T.G. Masaryk on 169th anniversary of his birthday

The first Czechoslovak President Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk was born exactly 169 years ago and Czech politicians as well as the wider public are remembering the figure through a series of ceremonies. Representatives of the government and Parliament will lay a wreath by his grave in Lány and a special relay run will take place from the statue of Masaryk in front of Prague Castle, which finishes in Lány.

The public can take part in a number of events being organised across Prague and other cities and towns across the country.