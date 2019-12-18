Czechs remember anniversary of Václav Havel’s death with special events across country

Events commemorating the eighth anniversary since the death of dissident, playwright and former Czech president Vaclav Havel are taking place in many cities across the Czech Republic this Wednesday.

In Prague, people have been able to light a candle and listen to readings from Havel’s works on Jungmanovo Square since early morning. The event will finish with a special mass in honour of the former president in the Church of Our Lady of the Snows. In the evening several other events remembering Havel will take place across the city, including a march to Prague Castle and speeches from Václav Havel’s friends and colleagues. Events are also taking place in regional cities such as České Budějovice and Ustí nad Labem.

Václav Havel died on December 18, 2011, at his country house in the village of Hrádeček located in the north east of Bohemia. He is seen as the icon of the Velvet Revolution which ended communism 30 years ago and served as president for three consecutive terms.