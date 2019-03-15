Czechs remember 80 year anniversary of Nazi occupation

People across the Czech Republic are commemorating the anniversary of the occupation of Czechoslovakia by Hitler’s Germany on this day 80 years ago, which was followed by the establishment of the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia, which many see as the darkest six years in modern Czech history.

Among the most important events is a remembrance act taking place on Hradčanské náměstí attended by representatives of the Czechoslovak Legionaries Association and the Ministry of Defence. In the Senate, Czech and Slovak historians have gathered for a special conference focused on the year 1939 and the events leading up to the end of inter-war Czechoslovakia.

Meanwhile, Czech Radio is running a special day long, minute-by-minute broadcast service dedicated to March 15th 1939.