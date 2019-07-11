Czechs receive diplomatic note from Afghanistan concerning killed soldiers

The Czech Foreign Ministry has received a diplomatic note from Afghanistan concerning the death of three Czech soldiers in the country a year ago, the news site iRozhlas reported on Thursday. The three Czech service members were killed by a suicide bomber while conducting a joint foot patrol with U.S. and local soldiers in eastern Afghanistan in August.
The foreign ministry’s spokeswoman Zuzana Štíchová says the details of the note cannot be unveiled for reasons of confidentiality. According to iRozhlas, it is related to a retaliation attack by Czech and US soldiers on accomplices of the suicide bomber.
