Czechs recall a diplomat in Riyadh over Saudi journalist's murder

The Czech Republic will recall one of its diplomats posted at the Riyadh embassy in connection with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) announced following a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador in Prague.

According to the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, ten people are currently stationed in Riyadh. Possible sanctions against Saudi Arabia, including limiting arms exports, could be discussed with other European Union countries.

Mr Petříček said he wants to discuss the situation with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš so that the government can speak with a unified position about the apparent murder of Khashoggi, the Czech news agency ČTK reported.