Czechs ready to end meat control measures if Poland provides safety guarantees

The Czech Republic will scrap the strict control measures it introduced on Polish meat imports after salmonella-infected beef and poultry was found in several deliveries from Poland on condition that Poland provides guarantees regarding its own control mechanism and the safety of its meat products, Czech Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman said following talks in Brussels on Monday.
Minister Toman said he was satisfied with the progress made so far and said the Czech Republic was ready to end control measures on March 25.
