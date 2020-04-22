Czechs raise millions to help save pubs

Czechs have invested massively into an initiative to help tide over pubs during the coronavirus crisis. The "Save the Pub" initiative launched by the Czech Association of Breweries and Malthouses, has raised seven million crowns in less than a month.

Pub regulars and people willing to support the Czech pub culture are buying vouchers for food and drinks at their favourite haunt when pubs reopen.

Pub regulars are spending on average CZK 360,000 a day on beer and food to be consumed “in better times” to keep local pubs afloat.

Approximately 50,000 pubs in the Czech Republic were forced to close as a result of government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.