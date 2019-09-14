Czechs place 6th at FIBA World Championship

The Czech basketball team was beaten 90:81 by the Serbs at the World Cup in China, bagging sixth place in the overall ranking. The result has secured them a place in the qualifiers for the Olympics.
The team’s performance in China was the best result since 1970 when the Czechoslovak team also placed sixth at the FIBA championship in the former Yugoslavia.
Czech Ambassador to Ethiopia Pavel Mikeš: ‘If you wait long enough, an egg will walk on two legs’
The Czechoslovak occultist plot to kill Hitler by magic
Why are Czech students less happy to be back in school than their global peers?
New debate erupts over use of -ová suffix in Czech female surnames
Czech companies struggling with labour shortage