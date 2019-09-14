Czechs place 6th at FIBA World Championship

Daniela Lazarová
14-09-2019
The Czech basketball team was beaten 90:81 by the Serbs at the World Cup in China, bagging sixth place in the overall ranking. The result has secured them a place in the qualifiers for the Olympics.

The team’s performance in China was the best result since 1970 when the Czechoslovak team also placed sixth at the FIBA championship in the former Yugoslavia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
