Czechs patrolling Baltic airspace report five airspace violations

Czech pilots patrolling Baltic airspace, within the NATO Baltic Air Policing operation, have had to intervene in five cases of air-space violations since they took over the defence mission on September 1st, Czech Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar told the ctk news agency.

All the incidents in which Czech Gripen fighter jets identified and intercepted uncommunicative aircraft concerned Russian planes.

The Czech Republic has five Gripen fighter jets and some 70 soldiers stationed at Amari base in Estonia. Its mission will end on December 31st of 2019.