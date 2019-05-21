Czechs overcome Swiss 5:4 in final group game at hockey worlds

Ian Willoughby
21-05-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic have beaten Switzerland 5:4 in their final group game at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Slovakia. The Swiss opened the scoring but the Czechs pulled ahead. However, Switzerland then evened the scoring at 4:4 before a goal by Jan Rutta gave the Czechs victory.

The Czech Republic now go forward to the knock-out phase of the competition. Tuesday’s result means that they have a chance of remaining in Bratislava for the quarter-finals instead of having to travel to the second city hosting the competition, Košice.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31