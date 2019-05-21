Czechs overcome Swiss 5:4 in final group game at hockey worlds

The Czech Republic have beaten Switzerland 5:4 in their final group game at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Slovakia. The Swiss opened the scoring but the Czechs pulled ahead. However, Switzerland then evened the scoring at 4:4 before a goal by Jan Rutta gave the Czechs victory.

The Czech Republic now go forward to the knock-out phase of the competition. Tuesday’s result means that they have a chance of remaining in Bratislava for the quarter-finals instead of having to travel to the second city hosting the competition, Košice.