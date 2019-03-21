Czechs officially launch their programme at Leipzig Book Fair

The Czech Republic has officially launched its programme at the Leipzig Book Fair, one of the most important literary events in the world, which got underway on Thursday. The Czech stands have already attracted several thousand visitors, the Czech News Agency reported.
The Czech Republic is the festival’s main guest of honour this year, with some 130 events featuring 60 Czech authors. Around 70 books, translated into German for this occasion, will be presented at the festival over the course of the next four days.
