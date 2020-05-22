Czechs officially join EU plan for climate neutrality by 2050

The Czech Republic has officially joined the European Union’s plan for achieving climate neutrality by 2050, Minister of the Environment Richard Brabec (ANO) said in a letter addresses to the EU executive arm and member states.

The business daily Hospodářské noviny, which has published the letter, notes that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) had repeatedly criticized the same plan, arguing the costs to industry by moving that fast were too high.

Brabec says in the letter that the Czech government supports the 2050 target date but also wants to use nuclear technologies, and argues that the country should receive the greatest possible support from the European budget, as the plan will affect poorer and industrial regions.

In the letter, the government also calls for a cautious approach to the EU’s plans for 2030 – by when emissions should fall by 40 percent compared to 1990 levels. Brabec first wants to evaluate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, Hospodářské noviny adds.