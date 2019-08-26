Czechs nominate Věra Jourová to serve consecutive term in EU Commission

The Czech government on Monday approved the nomination of Věra Jourová to serve a second term as a European Commissioner.

Jourová has served as European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality as a part of the Juncker Commission since October 2014.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is hoping that she can secure an economic portfolio. Jourová said she is interested in digitization, the internal market, trade and transport.

She is due to meet the incoming EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday.