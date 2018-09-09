Czechs more willing to change jobs

Some 15 percent of Czech employees changed jobs in the past six months, according to a survey carried out by the recruitment agency Randstadt.
A quarter of Czechs are considering finding a new employment or are actively searching for it, which is five percent more than in the previous six months. People employed agriculture, forestry, hospitality and catering changed jobs were most willing to change jobs.
The study also suggest that 62 percent of Czech employees are happy with their current employer, while ten percent are dissatisfied.
