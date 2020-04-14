Czechs may now travel abroad for “substantiated” reasons

As of today, April 14, Czechs may travel abroad but only in exceptional cases and for “substantiated” reasons.

According to a government regulation people will be allowed to leave the country for business reasons, to see a doctor or close family on urgent matters. They will be registered and will have to undergo a standard 14-day quarantine upon their return.

However, in view if the international situation borders remain closed and foreigners are still banned from entering the country. Details of the new regulation can be found on the Interior Ministry’s website.