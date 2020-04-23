Czechs mark World Book Day

Publishers, booksellers and librarians have planned dozens of events to mark World Book Day on April 23rd. On the day itself and throughout most of the week people can attend book launches, seminars and book readings at bookstores and libraries around the country. World Book Day designated by UNESCO is a worldwide celebration of books and reading, marked in over 100 countries all over the world.
