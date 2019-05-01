Czechs mark May Day with political rallies, student festival and romance

Demonstrations, political rallies and student gatherings are traditionally expected to take place on May Day in the Czech Republic.
Political parties have scheduled gatherings to drum up support ahead of the European elections, various movements and groupings will highlight their causes in the big cities and students will hold their traditional open air festival Majales.
May 1st is also celebrated as the Czech version of St. Valentines Day, with couples giving each other small gifts and observing the tradition of kissing under a cherry tree in bloom to keep their love alive in the coming year.
