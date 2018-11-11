Czechs mark Armistice centenary

Public gatherings, masses and commemorative ceremonies are being held around the Czech Republic in remembrance of the ten million soldiers who fell in WWI.

In Prague, political leaders, war veterans and church dignitaries will attend a remembrance ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Vítkov Memorial.

Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar will present awards of merit to 17 war veterans and resistance fighters and a mass will be celebrated at St. Vitus Cathedral in memory of those who died in the war.

According to estimates some 1.4 million men from the territory of the former Czechoslovakia fought in the war, either with the Austro-Hungarian army or in the foreign legions. Approximately 140,000 of them died on the battlefield.