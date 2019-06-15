Czechs mark 77th anniversary of Lidice massacre

Hundreds of people attended commemorative events in the village of Lidice on Saturday marking the 77th anniversary of the its destruction. The Nazis razed the small Central Bohemian village to the ground and killed over 300 of its inhabitants on June 10, 1942 in one of the worst atrocities in the country’s modern history.
The events started with a mass at the foundations of the Church of St. Martin where the village stood and continued with a ceremony at a mass grave of the victims of the massacre and a traditional Light for Lidice gathering of children’s choirs.
Among those who took part in the events in Lidice were the speaker of the lower house, Radek Vondráček, as well as survivors of the Lidice tragedy.
