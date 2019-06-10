Czechs mark 77 years since destruction of Lidice by the Nazis

June 10 marks the 77th anniversary of the destruction of the central Bohemian village Lidice by the Nazis, in what was one of the worst atrocities in the country’s history.

The village was razed to the ground and its 300 inhabitants, including women and children, were killed as part of reprisals for the assassination of Nazi governor Reinhard Hedyrich.

The village of Ležáky in Eastern Bohemia suffered a similar fate just a fortnight later.

A commemorative ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the Lidice tragedy has been scheduled for June 15 at the Lidice memorial.