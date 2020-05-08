Czechs mark 75th anniversary of end of World War II in Europe

The Czech Republic is marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

The traditional events such as a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Monument on Prague’s Vítkov hill have had to be modified due to the coronavirus crisis.

President Miloš Zeman, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, members of Parliament, war veterans and church dignitaries will be arriving at the site separately to lay wreaths and bow to those who laid down their lives for freedom.

Ceremonies at the memorial of the Winged Lion in Klárov, honouring the 2,500 Czechoslovak men and women who served in the British Royal Air Force during WWII, Prague’s Olšany cemetery and other locations are similarly restricted.

Many events have had to be moved online. May 8 is a state holiday in the Czech Republic.