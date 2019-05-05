Czechs mark 74th anniversary of Prague Uprising

Ruth Fraňková
05-05-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Political leaders as well as members of the public gathered outside Czech Radio’s Prague headquarter on Sunday to mark the 74th anniversary of the Prague Uprising against Nazi rule at the end of WWII.

The radio station was the focal point of the uprising and the site of one of the biggest clashes with Nazi forces as citizens came to defend the building against German attempts to retake it.

Around 170 people died defending the radio building and hundreds of others fell at the barricades that went up around Prague. Altogether, over ten thousand people were killed around the country. The commemorative ceremony outside Czech Radio was attended by the Speaker of the Senate Jaroslav Kubera, Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib, members of the Union of Freedom Fighters and others.

Related articles

The Košice manifesto – the 1945 document that sealed Czechoslovakia’s eastern orientation

On April 5, 1945 the newly formed Czechoslovak government agreed on a manifesto known as the Košice Programme. It clearly delineated…
The boxes of hidden documents were opened back at the G-2 warehouse in Frankfurt, Germany. (111-SC-229100), photo: US National Archives

The 1946 US operation that proved a propaganda coup for Czechoslovakia’s Communists

In 1946 a secret American operation in Czechoslovakia led to major diplomatic protests. The US authorities had organized a mission…
Liberation of Plzeň, photo: Czech Television

The US Army and the liberation of Czechoslovakia in 1945

At the beginning of May 1945 fighting was still going on in Prague. The Czech lands were one of the last places in Europe where people…
More
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31