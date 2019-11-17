Czechs mark 30 years since the onset of the Velvet Revolution

Across the country, Czech politicians and the wider public are marking the 30 year anniversary since the brutal crackdown by police on protesters passing through Národní třída in Prague sparked the beginning of the end of communism in the form of the Velvet Revolution.

Leading politicians, including the prime minister, laid down wreaths at the revolution memorial on Národní třída on Sunday morning. In Prague, the largest celebrations are expected in the centre around Národní třída, but special programs are also taking place in other cities.