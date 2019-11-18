Czechs lose to Bulgaria 0-1 in last match of EURO 2020 qualifiers

The Czech national football team lost 0-1 to Bulgaria in their last game of the EURO 2020 qualifiers, which took place in Sofia on Sunday. The only goal of the match was scored by a header from Vasil Bozhikov in the 56th minute. The goal was allowed, despite replays suggesting it may have been scored from an offside position.

The match took place without any audience due to the fact that Bulgaria had been given a two match stadium ban after fans' racist behaviour during their previous game with England.

The result had no effect, as the Czechs had already qualified for the European tournament after beating Kosovo 2:1 on Thursday. They finished second in their group, six points behind England.