Czechs lose to Australia 70:82 in Basketball World Cup

The Czech Basketball team’s unusually successful journey through the Basketball World Cup has come to halt in the quarterfinals after they lost to Australia 70:82 in Shanghai on Wednesday.
The Czech team held its own in a close game, but had a dry spell in the third quarter of the game where they went three minutes without scoring a point and Australia got into a 15 point lead. Although the Czechs won the final quarter with a score of 22:19, it was not enough to win the game.
However, the tournament is not yet over for the Czechs. They now face games with Poland, Serbia and the United States in a special group composed of the teams that lost in the quarterfinals to determine their final standing.
